Sergio Aguero: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City forward’s knee injury ‘doesn’t look good’ | Football News





Sergio Aguero was substituted with a knee injury against Burnley

Sergio Aguero’s knee injury suffered against Burnley “doesn’t look good” according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Aguero was substituted just before half time after feeling pain in his knee all through Manchester City’s 5-0 make an impression on Burnley.

The Argentine forward lasted just lacking 45 minutes on his first start considering that the Premier League restarted.

Aguero played the final 10 minutes of the match against Arsenal last Wednesday after experiencing the problem all through training prior to the season restarted.

Guardiola said: “It does not look good, something in the knee, we will have tomorrow (Tuesday) in a better way what he has. He was struggling in the last month about pain in his knee, we will see.

Asked whether that he was worried Aguero would miss the remaining portion of the season, Guardiola answered: “Tomorrow we will see.

“I am not a doctor, but it doesn’t look good.”

Manchester City continue to be competing on two fronts away from the Premier League. They will soon be hoping to include the FA Cup and the Champions League to the League Cup they won in March.

The games are coming thick and fast for City who go to Stamford Bridge to manage Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday before a trip to Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

City’s Champions League last-16 2nd leg against Real Madrid will take put on August 7 or 8.