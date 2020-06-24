Sergio Aguero: Manchester City striker to undergo knee surgery on Thursday | Football News







Sergio Aguero will undergo knee surgery on Thursday, Manchester City supervisor Pep Guardiola says.

City’s file goalscorer limped off shortly earlier than half-time throughout Monday’s Premier League victory over Burnley on the Etihad Stadium.

No timescale has been put on the striker’s return however he has not but been dominated out for the Champions League resumption in August.

Aguero, 32, has travelled to Barcelona for remedy with famend surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat, who has operated on quite a few City gamers in recent times.

Guardiola mentioned: “Tomorrow he is going to make a surgery. Once he has finished the surgery we will know the time Sergio will come back to play with us.”

Asked if Aguero could be again for the Champions League video games, Guardiola mentioned: “I don’t know right now.”

Aguero broken his knee within the first half of Man City’s win in opposition to Burnley

Could Gundogan fill in for Aguero upfront?

With no schedule for Aguero’s return, City can have to take into consideration other ways they’ll fill the void of the striker who has scored 23 objectives for the membership in all competitions this season.

Gabriel Jesus, who has 18 objectives this season, is the one different recognised senior striker within the squad and the clear candidate to spearhead City’s assault in Aguero’s absence.

Guardiola says “we don’t have any doubts about Gabriel”, however doesn’t assume it will likely be doable for the 23-year-old to play the rest of their matches with fixtures coming thick and quick due to the post-lockdown schedule.

“The only doubts we have are because not one single players with these preparations can play every three days,” mentioned Guardiola.

“Not one participant can play 90 minutes each three days. So we have now Gabriel, Raheem Sterling can play on this place, Ilkay Gundogan can play on this place, Bernardo Silva can play on this place.

“We have different options – not like a striker, striker but we can use them.”

Pep hopeful Stones will ‘rejoin staff in subsequent few days’

City have additionally been with out England defender John Stones due to an ankle harm since returning to Premier League motion final week.

The centre-back is unlikely to be out there for Thursday’s journey to Chelsea however is making good progress in his restoration.

“He’s training on the pitch,” Guardiola mentioned. “He’s getting better and hopefully he can join the team in the next few days.”

Number two goalkeeper Claudio Bravo can be coaching once more after a thigh drawback.