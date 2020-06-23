Sergio Aguero: Man City forward will travel to Barcelona for further tests on ‘damaged’ knee | Football News





Sergio Aguero was substituted simply earlier than half-time throughout Man City’s win over Burnley

Sergio Aguero will travel to Barcelona for further tests on his “damaged” left knee after hobbling off within the first half of Manchester City’s win over Burnley.

The Argentina worldwide forward was substituted for Gabriel Jesus simply earlier than half-time in the course of the 5-Zero victory on the Etihad Stadium.

City boss Pep Guardiola mentioned after the match the harm “did not look good”, when requested if Aguero will be a doubt for the remainder of the season.

Aguero had skilled ache in his knee within the build-up to the Premier League restart and aggravated the issue further in direction of the top of the primary half.

City mentioned on Twitter: “Sergio Aguero suffered injury to his left knee in our latest 5-Zero win over Burnley.

“The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination. Everyone at City wishes Sergio the best with his recovery.”

Aguero added: “The scans I did this morning have confirmed that I have damaged my left knee.

“It’s a pity but I’m in good spirits and so focused to come back as soon as possible. Thank you very much for all your messages!”

The striker was eased into the Premier League restart after being given simply 10 minutes from the bench in City’s first match again, the 3-Zero win over Arsenal.

The 32-year-old made his first begin of the season in Monday evening’s fixture with Burnley however was pressured off in first-half stoppage time.

Aguero has scored 16 Premier League targets up to now this season – solely Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (19) and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (17) have scored extra.

City are nonetheless combating on two fronts away from the Premier League, with the FA Cup and Champions League.

He will be hoping to return for City’s Champions League last-16 second-leg tie with Real Madrid on August 7 or 8.