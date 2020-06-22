Sergio Aguero injury: Manchester City striker could miss rest of season with knee injury

Sergio Aguero could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered all through Manchester City’s 5-0 make an impression on Burnley on Monday night.

Aguero was brought down by Ben Mee inside the area towards the finish of the initial half, with the striker forced off and replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola said that Aguero had been struggling with a knee issue for days gone by month and had aggravated it through the first half.





Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

“It doesn’t look good,” the City manager said after the final whistle.

“We are likely to see tomorrow what he’s but it does not look best for this season. He was struggling the past month with a problem in his knee and now that he felt something but it doesn’t look good.

“Tomorrow we will see and know just what he has. The doctor says it will take time. A few games [out] without a doubt but maybe tomorrow the tests he can get very good news. We might find.”

More follows…