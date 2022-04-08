“A1 +”. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation. The statement came from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“A wide range of issues of bilateral relations were discussed, including the implementation of the provisions of the High Level Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the two countries, signed on February 22,” the statement said.

It is noted that views were exchanged on a number of regional and international issues.

The Ministers discussed the implementation of high-level trilateral agreements on November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, including the activities of a trilateral working group to unblock economic and transport ties, and the efforts to launch a commission on demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. “As well as the establishment of conditions for negotiations on the preparation of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the statement said.