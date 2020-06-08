Sergei Parajanov’s widow dies at 82 – Panorama

Legendary film director Sergei Parajanov’s widow, Svetlana Shcherbatyuk (Parajanova), has passed away at the age of 82, the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia said on Facebook.

Sergei Parajanov and Svetlana were married from 1956 to 1962. Shcherbatyuk got married at the age of 16. Their son, Suren Parajanov, was born in 1958.

According to Analitikaua.net, Svetlana Shcherbatyuk was a translator.