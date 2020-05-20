Serge Aurier: Tottenham launch investigation as defender appears to break lockdown rules for third time | Football News





Serge Aurier has apologised twice already for breaking social distancing tips

Tottenham are investigating after Serge Aurier appeared to break social distancing rules for a third time by getting a haircut in lockdown.

The 27-year-old right-back posted an image on Instagram on Tuesday evening exhibiting off his new appears and tagging the stylist – barber Justin Carr – in his publish.

“Yes Sir @justscuts #LeCoiffeurEstBon??” Aurier wrote.

A Tottenham assertion mentioned: “We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately.”

Aurier has beforehand been pressured to apologise twice for breaking lockdown rules, having posted a movies of himself working with a good friend, and likewise coaching with Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.

Spurs have been additionally criticised final month when head coach Jose Mourinho was seen taking a coaching session in a north London park with Tanguy Ndombele, whereas Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon have been noticed working collectively.

Spurs have been pressured to remind workers about social distancing rules after Mourinho was pictured with Ndombele on Hadley Common in Barnet, north London.

Prior to posting about his new haircut, Aurier had shared a brief video of his return to coaching on Tuesday as gamers started solo periods for the primary time.

More to observe…