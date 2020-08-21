Serge Aurier: Bayer Leverkusen join AC Milan in showing interest in Spurs right-back | Football News





Spurs right-back Serge Aurier ended up being a routine starter under Jose Mourinho

Bayer Leverkusen have actually signed up with AC Milan in showing an interest in Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier.

The Ivory Coast worldwide has actually 2 years left on his Spurs agreement and it is believed they want to do service to money other targets.

Aurier signed up with Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for ₤ 23m however was left out from the beginning line-up for the opening matches of last season under Mauricio Pochettino.

The 27-year-old thrived under Jose Mourinho when he took control of however might still be enabled to leave for the best rate.

Another right-back choice, Kyle Walker-Peters, has actually currently left the club after last season’s loan relocate to Southampton was just recently made irreversible.

Mourinho has actually reinforced his team in the centre of defence throughout the transfer window, nevertheless, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg finalizing from Southampton for ₤ 15m in a different offer on the exact same day Walker-Peters headed in the opposite instructions.

Promising 21-year-old …