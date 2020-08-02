Serge Aurier: AC Milan join Monaco with interest in Tottenham right-back | Football News







AC Milan are interested in finalizing Tottenham’s Serge Aurier if they lose either of their right-backs this summer season, according to Sky in Italy.

Aurier would be a concrete target must Milan, who stopped working to get approved for the Champions League this season, offer either Davide Calabria or Andrea Conti.

Sky Sports News reported last month that Monaco were likewise crazy about Aurier, with the Ligue 1 club’s recruitment now supervised by Paul Mitchell – as soon as of Spurs himself.

Aurier nearly left Spurs last summer season, and was ignored for the opening video games of the season under previous employer Mauricio Pochettino, however he has actually discovered a brand-new lease of life under Jose Mourinho.

He has actually been first-choice this season, with the departure of Kieran Trippier last summer season leaving him as the only recognized alternative in the position.

Youngster Kyle Walker-Peters likewise signed up with Southampton on loan in January and Spurs desire him to form part of an offer to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from the Saints this …