SereneLife Smart Electric Folding Treadmill – Easy Assembly Fitness Motorized Running Jogging Exercise Machine with Manual Incline Adjustment, 12 Preset Programs

SereneLife Model : SLFTRD20Home Fitness Smart TreadmillSmart Digital Treadmill with Bluetooth App Sync, Manual Incline Treadmill Adjustment, Fold-Away Style Features: Smart Digital Treadmill DesignGet Connected with the ‘FitShow’ AppPairs to Your Device via BluetoothRunning & Training Data Statistics ReadoutBuilt-in Hand Grip Sensors for BPM Pulse MonitoringLCD Digital Display Screen with Touch Button ControlsDisplays Run Time, Distance, Speed, Calories Burned, Heart RateAdjustable Speed SettingsSelectable Preset Training ModesSimple Electric Motorized Plug-in DesignUse the Incline Adjusters to Manually Set Run Incline LevelsConvenient Hydraulic Folding Style for Easy Setup & StorageIntegrated Safety Key, Emergency Power OffBuilt-in Book / Magazine TrayBuilt-in Cup HoldersUsed for Walking, Jogging, Running Exercise TrainingPerfect for Weight Loss, Cardiovascular Fitness, Endurance & Stamina BuildingThe ‘Fitshow’ App: Train Smarter & Connect with Your Favorite DevicesRecord, Collect & Review Treadmill Training DataPut Your Training Stats on Display & Challenge FriendsAbility to Share Health & Fitness Data via Social MediaConnects to the Treadmill via Bluetooth SmartFree to Download, Available for iOS and AndroidWorks with Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Computers, etc. Bluetooth Connectivity: Hassle-Free Pairing, No Password RequiredCompatible with All of Today’s Latest DevicesBluetooth Version: BLE SMART 4. 0Wireless Range: Up to 16. 4’ ft. Technical Specs: Motorized Treadmill Motor Power: 1. 0HPRunning Belt / Running Surface Size (L x w): 39. 37’’ x 15. 74’’ -inchesAdjustable Speed: 0. 6 – 6. 0 MPHTarget Time Range: 5 – 99 MinutesDigital Training Modes: 1 – 12 Preset Levels SelectableManual Incline Adjustment: (3) LevelsMaximum Weight Support: Up to 265 lbs. Some Assembly RequiredPower Cable Length: 5. 9’ ft. Power Supply: 120VTotal Folded Dimensions (L x W x H): 25. 2’’ x 24. 0’’ x 49. 2’’ -inchesTotal Open Dimensions (L x W x H): 50. 8’’ x 24. 0’’ x 49. 2’’ -inches

FOLDABLE STYLE: The SereneLife Smart Folding Treadmill with incline features a hassle-free electric motorized plug in design. This compact slim running machine is portable and has a convenient hydraulic folding style for easy setup and storage

BLUETOOTH APP SYNC: Get connected w/ the ‘FitShow’ app on your device via bluetooth. Allows you to record and review training data, display training stats and challenge friends, and share fitness data on social media. Works w/ Android, iPhone, tablet

PRESET TRAINING MODES: These folding treadmills for small spaces has 12 preset training modes for weight loss, cardio fitness, and health stamina building. Has 1. 0HP motor power w/ 39. 37” x 15. 74” running belt surface and 0. 6-6. 0 MPH adjustable speed

DIGITAL LCD DISPLAY: The compact treadmill for small spaces has LCD display w/ touch button controls. Displays run time, distance, speed, calories burned, heart rate w/ running data statistics readout and hand grip sensors for BPM pulse monitoring

INCLINE ADJUSTMENT: Use the adjusters to manually set incline levels. Keeps you safe w/ integrated safety key emergency power off function. Features built-in book/magazine tray and cup holder. Used for walking, jogging, as home gym running equipment