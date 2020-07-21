Serena Williams to help fund LA women’s soccer team | Football News





Tennis legend Serena Williams is one of several high-profile women to invest in the venture

Tennis legend Serena Williams is placed to help fund a fresh LA-based women’s football team ahead of the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League season.

Williams, along side her husband and co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian and two-year-old daughter Olympia, is one of the high-profile women to spend money on the venture.

Fourteen former US women’s national team players are also involved – including Mia Hamm and two-time Olympic gold medallist and FIFA World Cup champion Abby Wambach.

While the team’s official name and venue are yet to be decided, the group has called it self ‘Angel City’ in honour of its planned home in Los Angeles.

There is no California-based team in the NWSL with the group keen to create a club from scratch, do things differently as well as drive further dialogue around the problems impacting the area community, while promoting women’s sport.

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman can also be one of the female-majority investors

The female-majority investors have representatives from other sectors, including media and technology and include Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman in addition to Jennifer Garner, Jessica Chastain and Eva Longoria.

On the announcement, Portman said: “Today we simply take an exciting step by announcing the first women majority-owned and led ownership group.

“I am thrilled by the opportunity to partner with this particular incredible group to bring a professional women’s soccer team to Los Angeles.

“Together, we aim to build not really a winning team on the field, but additionally to create a passionately loyal fanbase. We also hope to produce a substantive effect on our community, committing to extending access to sports for young adults in Los Angeles through our relationship with the LA84 Foundation.

“Sports are such a joyful way to bring people together, and this has the power to make tangible change for female athletes both in our community and in the professional sphere.”