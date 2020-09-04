Serena Williams to face Sloane Stephens in a battle of former US Open champions | Tennis News

“Sloane is such a good player, she plays so smooth. She looks like she is not taking a lot of energy and then suddenly bam! Five winners”
Last Updated: 04/09/20 4:18am
Serena Williams moved into the third round of the US Open and a meeting with fellow American Sloane Stephens as she took a step closer to the magic 24.
The 38-year-old American came through against Russian world No 117 Margarita Gasparyan 6-2 6-4 on Arthur Ashe.
Williams requires one more Grand Slam to equal Margaret Court’s singles record, but has been stuck on 23 titles since winning the 2017 Australian Open.
But with the field decimated by withdrawals coupled with the shock defeat suffered by top seed Karolina…