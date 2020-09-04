Serena Williams to face Sloane Stephens in a battle of former US Open champions | Tennis News





Serena Williams will face Sloane Stephens in the next round of the US Open

Serena Williams moved into the third round of the US Open and a meeting with fellow American Sloane Stephens as she took a step closer to the magic 24.

The 38-year-old American came through against Russian world No 117 Margarita Gasparyan 6-2 6-4 on Arthur Ashe.

Williams requires one more Grand Slam to equal Margaret Court’s singles record, but has been stuck on 23 titles since winning the 2017 Australian Open.

But with the field decimated by withdrawals coupled with the shock defeat suffered by top seed Karolina…