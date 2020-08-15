Serena Williams shocked by Shelby Rogers in Lexington | Tennis News





Serena Williams suffered a shock defeat to Shelby Rogers

Serena Williams suffered a shock exit to world No 116 Shelby Rogers at the Lexington Open on Friday.

Rogers took 6 of the last 8 points after routing 3-1 in the tie-breaker to beat Williams 1-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) to reach the semi-finals.

Williams had actually endured 2 scares currently in the competition, versus Bernarda Pera and sibling Venus to reach the quarter-finals however might refrain from doing the very same versus her fellow American.

Williams confesses she has more to exchange far from the defeat the truth she can up her video game.

Williams stated: “I have only good things to take, I can play a lot better, that’s the big thing I can take. So it’s good, it’s good to know I can play a lot lot better.”

In her first-ever …