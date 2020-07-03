Serena Williams Shares Adorable Tennis Pics With Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Alexis Olympia!

Watch out world, Serena Williams is already hard at work raising the next prolific tennis pro!

On Thursday, the 38-year-old athlete and 23-time Grand Slam winner shared an adorable set of Instagram photos featuring her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 2, playing tennis alongside her mommy and yes, it’s the cutest thing we’ve seen all day long!

For the mother-daughter training session, the 2 dressed up in matching purple athletic outfits (seen above) and had a set of Wilson rackets readily available. The entire outing was too sweet for words because Serena asked followers to come up with their very own description in her caption, which reads:

“Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)”

We suggest taking her advice which means you don’t skip the video at the very end, where the pair share a high-five following a hard day’s work!! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Awww!

Beyond adorable stuff right here, y’all, and we just know Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian must be SO proud! We can’t wait to see what else the future holds for this already talented tot!