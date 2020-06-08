Serena Williams says she is proud of who she is in an interview session on Instagram Live | Tennis News





Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian sat down for an interview session on Instagram Live

Serena Williams sat down with husband Alexis Ohanian for an interview session on Instagram Live where they discussed the existing climate surrounding race relations in the United States.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion decided to speak out following a death of African American George Floyd, who died on May 25 after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for a few minutes.

His death has inspired international protests and drawn new attention to the therapy of African Americans by police and the criminal justice system.

Williams highlighted the value of utilizing their platform to raise the issues of the current climate and utilizing their voices to result in change.

She said: “At no point in my career, did I feel like I was ever in the wrong room, or that I was ever being judged.”

“I’m always helping you discover what I see. I see things different. My whole life, I’ve been taught to see things different because who I am and because of along with of my skin.

“You see things different because of the colour of the skin. I’m just telling you my view, when you get to view it from my point of view, it’s just many different. There have already been so many situations I’ve been in where I’ve just had to simply take the high road, even to this day.

“I’m proud, I’ve been proud to be who I am, to be black, and I simply feel like I wouldn’t be who I will be, I wouldn’t be as strong as I am, I wouldn’t have already been able to be as amazing I have been to date in my career, I wouldn’t be me basically wasn’t black. I’ve always leaned in to that, I get that from my parents.

“They taught me the power of loving myself and it is, now more than ever, a great time to love yourself.”

The pair also discussed Ohanian’s decision to resign from the board of Reddit, the social media website that he co-founded. The 37-year-old has urged the business to fill the seat with a black candidate.

“It puts in perspective the work that I do, which I take great pride in, but that I know still doesn’t reach or affect as many people and you have and what you continue to do,” he said.

“Part of that is all the things that you represent, have done and have overcome, and it makes me very proud and also humble. It was the first time in my life that I and Reddit have ever been trending on Twitter. I’ve seen Serena Williams trend a few times.”

Williams with her husband and daughter Olympia

The couple discussed how they plan to teach their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Olympia about this current time in history, saying she is a “blank canvas of pure love”.

“[Olympia] is a pure, blank canvas. She only knows love. There is perhaps not an ounce of hate in her body. She can’t even hate the bad guy in Paw Patrol when he is clearly an awful mayor,” Ohanian said.

“That’s the crushing thing. Every child is that same blank canvas of pure love. You hear all of your life about how exactly hate is taught, plus it really is.

“At some point, Olympia is going to need to have a consult with you about how exactly she’s planning to have to work that much harder, how she’s planning to have to work that far more, that’s where the perspective comes in.

Williams spoke openly in regards to the adversity she has faced over the course of her very own life, despite her standing as a multiple major champion and world-renowned athlete.

The 38-year-old admitted life wasn’t easy for her, but she learned to adapt to a whole lot of inequality.

“It’s hard. It’s something that, unfortunately, has become normal for us. It’s normal to go to different places and feel unaccepted. I entered a sport that was all white, and it definitely wasn’t easy, looking back,” Williams said.

“I was also very young and I just adapted. I was not there to be besties with anyone, I was just there to play tennis… plus it all really boiled right down to my faith, and that of this is temporary. I do not think I would be in this position, I believe I would be very angry, very spiteful, very jealous, if I did not have that spiritual back ground.

“Because of everything I’ve undergone, all of things that I go through, all of the things that I see, it would be quite difficult.

“A lot of people do not know that in my very existence, I’ve had to deal with a wide variety of challenges. I’ve had to cope with a lot of inequality, I’ve had to cope with racism and sadly, it’s become, unfortuitously, somewhat of a norm for people who have my skin colour. It is really regrettable, but it’s something I believe that, systematically, we only have to ultimately handle, and I shouldn’t have let it turn into a norm.

“I, personally, am very God-fearing and I believe in the Bible, and the main one way that people can have peace and security is through God, so I’ve taken solace in that, but it’s sad that some body on my level has already established to accept a wide variety of things because of along with of my skin.”

