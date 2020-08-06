Serena Williams Reveals She’s Been Playing Tennis Through ‘Debilitating’ Migraine Attacks! Whoa!

If you didn’t think Serena Williams was badass enough already, this will probably change your mind!

The 38-year-old is opening up about her silent battle with “debilitating, throbbing” migraine attacks, which she has struggled with since her twenties, and pushed through while playing tennis.

Speaking with People this week, the Olympian shared how she struggled with explaining to her father Richard Williams, her coach until 2012, why the sunlight during daily practices was nearly unbearable:

“Migraine isn’t a knee injury — it’s something you can’t physically see. You can’t really say, ‘Oh, Dad, I have a migraine. I’m going to stop playing.’ People are like, ‘I don’t see swelling. I don’t see bruising. Tough it out.’ I got used to playing through the pain.”

There have been “so many” matches where she has had to power through these intense attacks, like one in Sydney, Australia in 2001 where she lost to Martina Hingis: