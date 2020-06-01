Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff voice outrage over the death of George Floyd | Tennis News



















Players, coaches, and officers from previous and current together with Serena Williams, Heather Watson and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga be part of palms with Frances Tiafoe to ship a message to not flip their again on racism

Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and Frances Tiafoe are just a few of the names who’ve joined forces and voiced outrage over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died final Monday after a white police officer held him down by urgent a knee into his neck till he stopped inhaling Minneapolis in the United States.

Serena Williams tweeted Nike’s highly effective ‘Don’t Do It’ video together with the message: “Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America”.

Teenage phenomenon Gauff launched a robust TikTok video protesting killings of African-Americans in the United States.

Wearing a black hoodie, the 16-year-old raises her palms as the phrases “Am I next?” are proven on display

Frances Tiafoe has began a initiative in opposition to racial discrimination

Frances Tiafoe began a initiative known as ‘Racquet down palms up’ to unfold consciousness in opposition to racial discrimination round the planet.

Players, coaches, and officers from previous and current together with Serena Williams, Heather Watson, Sloane Stephens, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael Monfils, Osaka and Gauff and her father all joined palms with Tiafoe to ship a robust message and encourage others to not flip their again on racism.

“Enough is enough. ‘Our lives begin to end the day we became silent about things that matter’ Martin Luther King Jr. Thank you to everyone that joined us in this, it starts with each and every one of us,” Tiafoe wrote on Instagram.

