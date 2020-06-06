Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has announced his resignation from the board of Reddit | Tennis News





Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has announced his resignation from the board of social media web site Reddit, and urged the firm to interchange him with a black candidate.

The firm co-founder Ohanian implicitly linked his transfer to protests round the globe over the killing of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after a police officer pressed his knee towards his neck for a number of minutes, even after he stopped pleading for air and have become unresponsive.

The entrepreneur, who married tennis star Serena Williams in 2017, mentioned he made the determination for the sake of his daughter.

“I’m writing this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?,” Ohanian mentioned in a weblog put up.

He pledged to make use of future good points on his Reddit inventory to “serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate”.

He additionally mentioned he would give a million US {dollars} (£780,000) to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

Former NFL participant Kaepernick is thought for kneeling to protest towards police brutality and racism in 2016.

Reddit, based mostly in San Francisco, calls itself “the front page of the internet” and has thousands and thousands of customers.

Like all social media websites, it has had points over the years balancing freedom of speech towards posts with racist, inflammatory and abusive intent.

