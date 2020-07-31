Serena Williams helps to donate 4.25 million facemasks to schools in need

The project may also seek to provide educational materials to 54 million children across 115,000 schools in the country.

US Open

Williams announced she is excited to play at this year’s US Open after there have been doubts the 38-year-old would participate in New York later the following month.

Strict measures have now been proposed by the US Tennis Association to enable the grand slam to occur, including the proposal of creating a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside Manhattan — where most players stay — and restricting entourage numbers to just one.

Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou had told CNN that he doubted she’d play in New York if her family and daughter, Olympia, couldn’t be there with her.

Another grand slam victory, the last that she won at the 2017 Australian Open, would see Williams tie with Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.