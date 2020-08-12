Serena Williams comes back from the brink in first match since February

A rusty Williams got rid of fellow American Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the opening round of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington,Kentucky

.

Williams, the Open age Grand Slam record-holder, was in difficulty at 4-4 in the 2nd set and 0-40 on her own serve however dug herself out a hole and relieved through the decider.

“Honestly, I knew I’ve been practicing really well and I wasn’t getting a good rhythm out here, and I just kept thinking: ‘Serena, play like you’ve been practicing,'” Williams stated in a post-match interview. “So I knew that I could play a little bit better if I just hung in there.”

Williams’ last match had actually been in early February, when Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia handed the previous top-ranked American her first loss in Fed Cup group competitors on house soil. A month later on, the coronavirus pandemic closed down all competitive tennis, consisting of Wimbledon, which was canceled for the first time since World War II.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features ’50 deal with masks’ In contrast to her last match prior to the pandemic, which occurred in a raucous environment at a jam-packed Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, her match versus Pera in Lexington was played behind closed doors, with gamers touching rackets rather of shaking hands at the end of the match and stringent …

