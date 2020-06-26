Serena Williams can win record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in New York, says Chanda Rubin | Tennis News



















Chanda Rubin believes Serena Williams can win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title

Chanda Rubin says American compatriot Serena Williams can win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, despite losing her past four major finals.

Williams’ last Grand Slam success came from the beginning of 2017 when she won the Australian Open title to maneuver within certainly one of all-time major record holder Margaret Court.

But since her victory in Melbourne, the 38-year-old has fallen at the final hurdle every time she’s got reached a Grand Slam final.

Williams has finished runner-up twice at Wimbledon [to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and Simona Halep a year later] and twice at the united states Open [to Naomi Osaka in a dramatic final and then Bianca Andreescu in 2019].

But despite the disappointment, Rubin, who lost to Williams in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2002, feels the enforced lay-off may help her refocus in time for Flushing Meadows, which starts on August 31.

“I think she can [win it] and I certainly think this period of experiencing time off, being able to spending some time with her family and her daughter and not having another tournament looming may help her,” said Rubin, who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 1996.

“It’s been a different kind of thought process for players. I’ve felt it and I’m retired but it’s just been a different way of living, and in a way, for Serena, that could help.”

Rubin beat Serena Williams in the quarter-finals of the JPMorgan Chase Open in 2002

Williams ended her title drought on the WTA Tour with victory at the Auckland Classic in the very beginning of the year but she branded herself “unprofessional” after losing to Wang Qiang in the third round of the Australian Open.

Rubin added: “[The time off] could truly help her in those big moments in those big matches. We’ve seen her again and again do unbelievable things in getting to finals and in the final maybe not playing her best.

“I think, if any such thing, that could change. And now period, this method of having to endure some of these uncertainties; I think that can help her flake out just a little little more which might help her overcome that last hurdle.”

