Serena Williams and toddler daughter Olympia play tennis in matching purple bodysuits in cute Instagram pics (photos, video) – Armenian News

Serena Williams has came ultimately back to the court to begin training in earnest for the US Open still scheduled to take place in New York in late August.

Her adorable toddler Olympia is the new partner to rehearse with, in line with the Daily Mail .

The tennis champ, 38, shared photos and a video to her Instagram on Thursday in which she and the two-year-old are seen in matching purple Nike bodysuits with Wilson racquets.

In addition to photos in that the two are noticed striking poses, Serena also shared a video clip in which she and her daughter high-five each other.

Her little girl’s hair was styled in a premier knot.

