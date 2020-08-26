Serena Williams after loss: ‘It’s like dating a guy that you know sucks’

“I put myself in a bad situation,” Williams told reporters. “It’s like dating a guy that you know sucks. That’s literally what I keep doing out here. It’s like I have to get rid of this guy. It just makes no sense. It’s frustrating.”
Williams has pulled off her share of stunning comebacks in a remarkable 20-plus year career but the American is more used to closing out opponents in fairly routine fashion.
The result came just a week shy of the US Open, when Williams will once again try for a record 24th grand slam title.
Williams won the opener against Rus, like she did against Rogers, before being taken to a decider and letting slip a 5-2 advantage. Williams, who will turn 39 next month, eventually needed three hours to advance.
Her tussle against Greece’s Sakkari realistically should have been over…