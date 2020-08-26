Serena Williams after loss: ‘It’s like dating a guy that you know sucks’

“I put myself in a bad situation,” Williams told reporters. “It’s like dating a guy that you know sucks. That’s literally what I keep doing out here. It’s like I have to get rid of this guy. It just makes no sense. It’s frustrating.”

Williams has pulled off her share of stunning comebacks in a remarkable 20-plus year career but the American is more used to closing out opponents in fairly routine fashion.

It hasn’t happened, though, since tennis’ resumption last month amid the coronavirus pandemic and didn’t happen Tuesday as Williams fell 5-7 7-6 (5) 6-1 to one of tennis’ brightest young stars, 13th-seed Maria Sakkari.

The result came just a week shy of the US Open, when Williams will once again try for a record 24th grand slam title.

All five of Williams’ matches since her return to the tour have gone the maximum three sets. She was upset in a third-set tiebreak in the quarterfinals in Lexington, Kentucky by Shelby Rogers last week and needed another third-set tiebreak Monday to see off 72nd-ranked Arantxa Rus. Williams won the opener against Rus, like she did against Rogers, before being taken to a decider and letting slip a 5-2 advantage. Williams, who will turn 39 next month, eventually needed three hours to advance. Her tussle against Greece’s Sakkari realistically should have been over…

