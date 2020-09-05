Serena survives Stephens in third-round U.S. Open test By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Tennis: United States OPEN



By Amy Tennery

New York City (Reuters) – Serena Williams (NYSE:-RRB- made it through a third-round scare at the U.S. Open to fall 2017 champ Sloane Stephens 2-6 6-2 6-2 and keep alive her quote for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

A sure-footed Stephens struck early as 3rd seed Williams fought with her very first serve and dedicated 13 unforced mistakes in the very first set, declaring an early break for a 2-1 lead.

The 26th seed kept Williams on the run as she conserved 2 break points, with the 38-year-old having a hard time to discover her rhythm.

But the momentum considerably moved in Williams’ favour in the 2nd set. She opened a 4-2 lead as she tidied up her video game and kept psyching herself up in the lack of the legions of fans who routinely flock toFlushing Meadows The stands are empty this year due to the unique coronavirus pandemic.

Williams, who got simply half of her very first serves in throughout the very first set, appeared significantly positive as the match went on, dropping simply one first-serve point in the 3rd set as the project slipped through Stephens’ fingers.

“It was intense, I have to say,” Williams, chasing after a seventh title at the New York significant, stated in an on-court interview. “It constantly …