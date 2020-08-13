Serena beats Venus to reach Lexington quarter-final By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Third Round



(Reuters) – Serena Williams endured another scare to beat older sis Venus 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday in the most recent instalment of their unwilling on-court brother or sister competition to reach the quarter-finals of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky.

Serena, who in her first-round match of the spectator-free competition was 5 points from defeat versus world number 60 Bernarda Pera, had to rally back from a set down and 4-2 last set deficit to dominate in an exhilarating fight.

With the win, Serena enhanced to 19-12 in profession head-to- head conferences with Venus.

“It was a very high quality match,” statedSerena “There was a lot of long points, running me around and then at one point it was just big serves and so I thought that was really interesting as we both started serving really well and returning well.”

Top- seeded Serena was secured early in the last set as she made a fast break to go on 2-1 prior to Venus got momentum by taking the next 3 video games and moving closer to her very first triumph over her sis because 2018 at Indian Wells.

But Serena discovered her method back and ultimately utilized an intense backhand winner to get to 5-4 prior to going on to serve out the match on her very first match …