Serbian president backtracks on COVID-19 curfew as protests enter second day – Armenian News

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday backtracked on plans to enforce a second coronavirus lockdown amid violent protesters in Belgrade, Euronews reports.

Vucic had announced on Tuesday that new lockdown measures could be reintroduced later in the week amid increasing coronavirus cases, prompting demonstrators to assemble in front of the parliament with some chanting “Resignation! Resignation!”

Protests continued on Wednesday, starting out peacefully, but then turning violent with several injured as clashes erupted between groups of protesters and police.

Police in armoured vehicles and on horseback pushed demonstrators back and preventing crowds from time for the square outside the parliament building.

There were also reports of clashes in Novi Sad, a town in northern Serbia.

Climbing down from his original announcement of measures that have been set to take effect from Friday to Monday, Vucic said he could not enact them with out a state of emergency in Serbia.

He added that he still supports the lockdown but “most probably, there will be no curfew.”