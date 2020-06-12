Serbia to send medical supplies worth $1 million to Armenia – Panorama

Serbia will send medical supplies and equipment to Armenia to help the nation combat the coronavirus outbreak, the president’s office reported. The equipment will be sent through two charter flights expected to arrive in Yerevan in the comings days.

The assistance comprises of 10 lung ventilation devices, 10 monitors controlling the patients’ condition, 500 thousand surgical and 100 thousand respirator masks, 25 thousand protective eye-wears, 25 thousand protective medical uniforms and other equipment. The total amount of the assistance is $1 million.

According to the press statement, the medical assistance has been initiated by President Sargsyan and supported by President of Serbia Aleksandr Vučić. President Sargsyan held also a phone conversation along with his Serbian counterpart and thanked him and the friendly people of Serbia for the continuous warm attitude toward Armenia and the Armenian people.