Serbia protests meet violent response in Europe’s 1st major virus unrest – Armenian News

Thousands of Serbs demonstrated for a second consecutive night on Wednesday in response to President Aleksandar Vucic’s management of the coronavirus crisis and wider concerns within the state of democracy in Serbia, The New York Times reports.

The protests were the very first major pandemic-related unrest in Europe because the start of the crisis, and were met by way of a violent police response that some analysts said they’d not witnessed in Serbia since the rule of Slobodan Milosevic, who governed Serbia during the 1990s.

Serbs first took to the streets on Tuesday, immediately after Mr. Vucic announced that Belgrade will be placed under a brand new three-day lockdown following a 2nd wave of confirmed coronavirus infections.

But the demonstrations quickly morphed in to a wider expression of frustration at Mr. Vucic’s increasing get a grip on over policymaking and perceived mismanagement of Serbia’s pandemic response. The protests continued on Wednesday, even with Mr. Vucic suspended his decision to enforce another shutdown.

Protesters said they were less angry concerning the re-implementation of the lockdown than the governmental missteps that had created the need for renewed restrictions in the very first place. These included decisions to proceed with an over-all election a week ago and to restart large public sports events.