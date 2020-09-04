Serbia, Kosovo to open Israel embassies in Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor

Israel and Kosovo have actually concurred to develop diplomatic ties and Kosovo, together with Serbia, will open embassies in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Friday, Reuters reports.

Netanyahu’s declaration came soon after United States President Donald Trump made a comparable statement in Washington, where he consulted with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo as they concurred to stabilize financial ties in between them.

“Kosovo will be the first country with a Muslim majority to open an embassy in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu stated. “As I’ve said in recent days – the circle of peace and recognition of Israel is expanding and more countries are expected to join.”

Only 2 nations– the United States and Guatemala– have actually currently openedembassies in Jerusalem Palestinians have actually opposed such relocations.

The status of Jerusalem is among the thorniest barriers to creating a peace offer in between Israel and the Palestinians, who with broad global support desire East Jerusalem, recorded by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as their capital.

Israel relates to all of the city, consisting of the eastern sector it annexed after the 1967 war, as its capital.

