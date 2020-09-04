Serbia, Kosovo agreed to normalize economic ties, Trump says By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters U.S. President Trump hosts Serbia’s President Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Hoti at the White House in Washington



By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to normalize economic ties, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday, hailing what he called a “major breakthrough” more than a years after Kosovo stated self-reliance from Serbia in 2008.

Trump, speaking in the Oval Office with the leaders of both nations, stated Serbia had actually likewise devoted to moving its embassy to Jerusalem, and Kosovo and Israel had agreed to normalize ties and develop diplomatic relations.

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic informed press reporters there were still numerous distinctions in between Serbia and the breakaway province, however stated Friday’s arrangement marked a substantial advance.

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti stated the arrangement needs to lead to shared acknowledgment in between the 2 nations.

“Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalization,” Trump stated. “By focusing on job creation and economic growth, the two countries were able to reach a major breakthrough.”

The statement followed 2 days of top-level talks amongst the leaders and senior Trump assistants, and follows close on the heels of …