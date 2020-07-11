Serbia: Hundreds try to storm parliament as protests heat up – Armenian News

Thousands of Serbs protested for a fourth consecutive night on Friday, rallying against President Aleksander Vucic and his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Aljazeera reported.

Demonstrators – who have been defying a ban on mass gatherings amid a spike in virus infections – tried to storm the Serbian parliament in central Belgrade, throwing bottles, rocks and flares at the police guarding the domed building and removing its metal fences.

Police first used their shields to rebel the protesters and prevent them from entering the building.

But after repeated attacks, they fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, and ended up in running battles with demonstrators.

Several everyone was arrested, and lots of reporters were injured, mainly in attacks by the demonstrators.