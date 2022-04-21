Serbia has demanded from Ukraine, Switzerland and other countries the data of those who sound false alarms about bombs placed on Serbian planes, airports and commercial points.

“Serbian Foreign Minister Alexander Vulin has demanded information from Switzerland, Ukraine and other countries receiving false reports of bombs from their servers, but has not yet received a response,” the ministry said in a statement. .

The statement said that the Serbian special services found out that the alarms were sounded from one center of the European country, Ukraine.

“The last message about the bombs in the shops was from a server in Switzerland,” the Serbian Foreign Ministry said.