Serbia and Kosovo embassy move to occupied Jerusalem could backfire say ex-Israel envoys – Middle East Monitor

Last week’s decision by Serbia and Kosovo to open embassies in Jerusalem has been met with criticism from a surprising source.

Two former envoys of the Zionist state have expressed deep scepticism over the move by the rival Balkan states. With Serbia, along with dozens of other countries not recognising Kosovo, the former diplomats have suggested that this decision could in fact backfire.

“We’re not connected to the Balkan conflict, and we’re not supposed to be [in the pact],” Israel’s former ambassador to Serbia, Arthur Koll, is reported saying in the Jerusalem Post while railing against the embassy move. “The question that should be raised is why Israel was thrown in there,” he said.

Explaining that the plan could backfire, Koll said that for years Israel had avoided making such a move. The suggestion was that with Israel recognising Kosovo as a quid pro quo for its embassy move to Jerusalem, the Zionist state’s desperate campaign to prevent global recognition of Palestinian statehood had been undermined.

“I’m not sure it’s in Israel’s interest to get mixed up in this deal,” Koll stated. “We’re paying a price by surrendering a principal of ours, a long-standing policy. It’s a step…