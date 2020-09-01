September 1 in times of pandemic – Panorama

Today, September 1, marks the launch of the scholastic year, nevertheless the school doors are closed and the lawns are empty in Armenia.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the academic year has actually been delayed. General universities (primary, secondary and high schools) will resume their doors to schoolchildren on September 15, while very first graders are set to participate in school from September 14.

Classes in greater universities will open on September 1 just for freshman, while all others will begin on September 15.