Sephia SP4080VC Earbuds, Noise Isolating in Ear Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control, Powerful Bass Sound, Earphone Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Android Smartphones and Tablets

The Sephia SP4080VC Earphones Offer Exceptional Performance

Custom Fit: Get set to enjoy long hours of music in comfort with various sizes of ear buds; You can choose from the different pairs of bundled silicone ear tips and memory foam earbuds that come bundled with the earphones; A comfortable fit during sporting activities

Impressive Bass: Engineered to give you deep bass with balanced tones for all music genres, hear your tracks come to life, adding realism to your listening pleasures; Experience impressive bass with sparkling highs and detailed sound

Travel Friendly: Easy to carry around, this headphone also come with mic and volume control, convenient carry case and wire clip; The compact and functional pouch keeps earphone safe; The earbuds also feature metal housing, making them more durable

Tangle Resistant: Featuring an innovative tanglefree design, the Y-shaped cord of these wired headphones has been carefully crafted to remain smooth and hassle-free; allowing you to go about your day without wasting time untangling wires