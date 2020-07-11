Separating fact from fiction as Trump builds a rationale to pardon Flynn

Many of the claims have been completely cast aside by independent fact-checkers, rebutted by Justice Department lawyers and dismissed out of control by a federal judge. But seizing on a batch of documents unsealed Wednesday , Trump and his allies are claiming you will find new and explosive reasons to doubt Flynn’s prosecution, raising the probabilities that a pardon is in the works.

The files — FBI emails and memos — shed new light on what FBI officials carefully prepared to interview Flynn in January 2017. Flynn supporters point to one note where an FBI official asks, “What’s our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” Other notes show how a FBI in the pipeline to refresh Flynn’s memory if that he lied to them.

Despite Trump’s fanfare, the brand new information isn’t a clear-cut breakthrough for Flynn, who’s trying to withdraw his 2017 guilty plea, when he admitted lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian official. A federal judge still needs to rule on whether to allow Flynn to withdraw his plea — a decision likely weeks or months away, that could become moot if Flynn is pardoned

The latest round of table-banging from Trump and allied media outlets ignores basic details about Flynn’s case. Not only is Trump trying to rewrite history on Flynn, he also continues to use his platform (effectively the largest megaphone in the world) to delegitimize the damning findings about their own behavior by former special counsel Robert Mueller.





