Seoul Should Probe Ways to Send Information to North Korea While Avoiding Security Risks: UN Rights Expert

Signe Poulsen has light emitting diode the United Nations Human Rights Office in Seoul, South Korea since it was opened on June 26, 2015 at the same time U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Zeid Al Hussein to monitor and document human rights issues in North Korea. She recently sat down with RFA’s Korean Service on the eve of the office’s fifth anniversary to discuss recent increased tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul that stem from the launching of leaflets critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un into the North by helium balloon throughout the Demilitarized Zone from South Korea.

The anti-Kim leaflets have already been a tactic of Pyongyang opponents and human rights groups in the South for decades, but North Korea recently decided to make the fliers a main point of contention in inter-Korean relations. Last week, North Korea destroyed a landmark liaison office with South Korea in a “terrific explosion”—days after the country said it had been cutting all communications with Seoul within the leaflets.

Many experts believe that the leaflet drops are merely a justification that North Korea is using to ratchet up pressure on Seoul and Washington in a renewed drive to gain concessions in stalled denuclearization negotiations. Pyongyang seeks relief from sanctions aimed at depriving it of resources and cash for illicit weapons programs. Poulsen, a veteran U.N. rights expert with experience in East Timor and Liberia, told RFA that Seoul should investigate ways to send information in to North Korea that are not as likely to raise tensions involving the two Koreas.

RFA: This week marks the fifth anniversary of the opening of the U.N. Human Rights Office in Seoul. A report titled “Five Years of the United Nations Human Rights Office in Seoul,” was also recently published. Could you please describe those activities of your office?

Poulsen: In the past five years we have been working to implement the mandate that the Human Rights Council of the United Nations gave us, that has been basically to follow up on the findings of the Commission of Inquiry report which arrived in 2014/2015. And for the reason that regard, we’ve been doing various things. One of them is monitoring the problem in North Korea. We’ve been interviewing persons who recently found its way to South Korea from North Korea. We’ve been taking a look at other information to determine what’s going on. And we’ve been reporting to the Human Rights Council, to the General Assembly, and to other U.N. rights bodies in regards to the information. And this has meant that the problem in North Korea following the Commission of Inquiry report has remained very solidly on the United Nations’ agenda in order that member states stay informed and updated on recent developments as well as other issues that might be happening in North Korea. We’ve also done a large amount of publicity with media but reporting on thematic problems like separated families or economic and social rights. And we’ve built relationships with civil society businesses here in Seoul and beyond that seeking to interact on regions of accountability and human rights in North Korea.

RFA: What are your plans for the next five years?

Poulsen: For the Human Rights Office, what I really hope is that individuals will carry on our work, we’ll carry on to document what is happening inside North Korea. I really hope that we will have the ability to have admission to more details and to have access to North Korea at some point. I really hope that we’ll be able to engage with the North Korean authorities to improve their comprehension of human rights. And obviously, with individuals as well. I’d also hope that the member states of the United Nations, and the international community as a whole, keeps alert and integrate human rights in approaches to North Korea whether they be on peace talks or in other styles of engagement. So, all those things are things from the human rights office perspective that I really hope can happen in the foreseeable future.

Anti-Kim leaflets

RFA: Recently, North Korea has continued to engage in hostile acts against South Korea, including blowing up a joint liaison office involving the two Koreas using the pretext of a North Korean defector group’s distribution of leaflets. The South Korean government has said it’s going to legally regulate propaganda leaflets. How you think the South Korean government’s plan squares with the rights of North Koreans to access information?

Poulsen: Both South Korea and North Korea are state parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and that covenant includes the proper to impart information in the slightest, including across frontiers, which is a right that must be upheld. Now, there are specific restrictions which may be imposed, including for the security of populations, and so the South Korean government and the courts of South Korea may take that under consideration. However, it’s very important that the businesses that work have the proper to freedom of expression and that they can to continue their crucial work.

In this regard what one would also hope is that there is a significant conversation with all of those civil society businesses that likewise have been taking care of human rights in North Korea, imparting information, and authorities here and other relevant partners how to most readily useful carry on this work and how to most efficiently carry on this work, obviously without causing big security risks. And that conversation is also you might say a marker of a democratic society—having all these diverse voices working. It’s good that there’s a Panmunjom Declaration where in actuality the political leaders talk about inter-people relations in the Koreas and that will certainly be encouraged, but there are other channels which you can use as well. So, I think it’s important to look at constructive methods for allowing these organizations to continue their important work.

Rights situation

RFA: As the U.S.-North Korea stalemate continues and inter-Korean relations deteriorate, chances of improving human rights in North Korea seems to be decreasing. The human rights situation in North Korea is still poor. What efforts do you think the international community should make to improve it?

Poulsen: I do believe the international community should make massive efforts as the situation of human rights in North Korea is bad. It continues to be bad and it has been bad. And there are, obviously, human rights violations, but what the Commission of Inquiry on the balance of probability is that there are probably also crimes against humanity happening and certainly throughout the last five years the testimonies or the info that our office has received indicates that those findings of the Commission of Inquiry remain happening. So, in that sense, it’s an obligation of the international community to take action, whether through a criminal process, but additionally through trying to enhance the situation inside North Korea. And that will require the cooperation of the North Korean authorities aswell.

So, it’s crucial that we carry on to speak about this and that we don’t think that we are able to change something by putting human rights on the sidelines. I do believe that what we’ve shown over the last five years is that by continuing to raise human rights, we are able to have an impact. Over the last five years, North Korea has reported on the Convention on the Rights of the Child and on the Elimination of the Discrimination of Women. They’ve taken part in the Universal Periodic Review, which really is a regular human rights review that all countries undergo. They have started engaging with this headquarters, our office in Geneva, on human rights.

Reported by Jae Duk Seo for RFA’s Korean Service. Translated by Leejin Jun. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.