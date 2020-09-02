Seoul police reportedly investigating South Korea’s largest crypto exchange Bithumb

Seoul police have reportedly robbed Bithumb, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea.

According to a report by regional publication Seoul Shinmun, an intelligence criminal offense system at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has reportedly performed search and seizure examinations at Bithumb’s workplace in the Gangnam District onSept 2.

As reported, the current checks are supposedly gotten in touch with a continuous police examination including Lee Jung Hoon, chairman of board at Bithumb Korea and Bithumb Holdings.

The executive has reportedly been under examination for supposed financial scams including the token referred to as BXA. The token was supposedly promoted as Bithumb’s native token that ultimately ended up being associated with high scale scams that triggered financier damages of 30 billion won ($ 25 million).

Bithumb did not right away react to Cointelegraph’s demand to verify the news. This post will be upgraded pending brand-new details from the exchange.

Bithumb is South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and the ninth-largest crypto exchange by typical everyday trading volume internationally. As reported in June 2020, the business is supposedly preparing to hold a going public.

Bithumb is not the only crypto exchange in South Korea that came under the spotlight of Seoul police just recently. In late August, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency reportedly robbed and took the operations of Coinbit, the nation’s 3rd-largest cryptocurrencyexchange The exchange is supposedly associated with creating an earnings of $85 million from market adjustment.