Seoul mayor reported missing, search underway, South Korean police say

His daughter referred to as police earlier Thursday and stated her father has been unaccounted for, the police officers stated, requesting anonymity as a result of they weren’t licensed to talk to media on the matter.

Kim Ji-hyeong, an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, confirmed that Park didn’t present up for work on Thursday due to unspecified causes and canceled all his schedules, together with a gathering with a presidential official at his Seoul City Hall workplace.

A longtime civic activist and human rights lawyer, Park was elected Seoul mayor in 2011 and voted into his third and final time period in June final yr.

A member of President Moon Jae-in’s liberal Democratic Party, Park had been thought of a possible presidential longing for the liberals within the 2022 elections.