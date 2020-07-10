Park Won-soon’s human anatomy was found on Bukak mountain in Seoul’s Seongbuk-gu neighborhood, just after midnight on Friday local time. The area is very near to his official residence in Jongno-gu.

Police did not reveal how the mayor died, to be able to protect his privacy, nevertheless they have eliminated foul play.

No suicide note was left behind, and his belongings were found nearby, said Choi Ik-soo, an official at Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Crime department, during a briefing on Friday.

The 64-year-old was first reported missing by his daughter on Thursday evening, based on a police official with knowledge of the case.

For seven hours, nearly 600 police officers and firefighters, along side three rescue dogs, scoured the city for him. His body was ultimately found by a rescue dog and identified by firefighters. Park was born in 1956, in South Korea’s South Gyeongsang Province, based on Seoul’s metropolitan government website After working as a prosecutor, that he became Secretary-General of the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democratization, an important NGO, for quite some time. The longtime civic activist had been Seoul’s mayor since 2011, and was viewed as a likely hopeful for the country’s liberals in the 2022 presidential elections. When Park was elected in a landslide victory from the ruling party nearly about ten years ago — without political ties or experience — it sparked a public frenzy. His unexpected rise was seen as a sign that South Koreans were tired of old-fashioned politics. The former human rights lawyer ran independently but forged an alliance with opposition parties. He championed city welfare projects and became a symbol of reform in a city which in 2019 had a citizenry of around 10 million . He was reelected as mayor in 2014 and again in 2018. His term was because of last until 2022. When asked in regards to a sexual misconduct allegation against Park, Choi confirmed a legal complaint involving Park had been filed and submitted to police on Wednesday. Per South Korean law, when a suspect dies, open investigations are closed because the prosecutors don’t have any ground to produce an indictment. Earlier, search teams had scoured Waryong Park, where police say he was recorded on CCTV footage on Thursday. His last cell phone signal was detected Seongbuk-gu, where his human anatomy was fundamentally found.

