Sennheiser’s limited edition HD 25 headphones have a pop of retro color

In celebration of the corporate’s 75th anniversary, Sennheiser is releasing a limited edition model of its HD 25 headphones. While they normally characteristic a nondescript all-black design, the limited edition will include an additional pair of vivid yellow ear pads impressed by Sennheiser’s different iconic headphones, the HD 414. The firm can also be lowering the worth of the headphones whereas it’s promoting the limited edition fashions, from $149.95 to $99.95.

The catch is that Sennheiser isn’t going to supply a foolproof approach of getting your arms on the limited edition mannequin. It’s not promoting them individually. Instead, if you need a pair, you’ll have to order a common pair of HD 25s from Sennheiser’s retailer and cross your fingers that one of the limited edition fashions reveals up. Sennheiser says it’s producing 25,000 limited edition pairs to be offered all over the world.

The HD 25s have a fairly attention-grabbing historical past. According to Sennheiser, the headphones have been provided to Concorde passengers between 1989 and 2004 as a result of they labored properly in loud environments. They don’t have energetic noise cancellation like many fashionable headphones, however Sennheiser says their design is great at passively blocking out background noise — useful while you’re touring on a supersonic plane that creates sonic booms. This identical high quality has made them popular with many DJs.

The HD 414s date again even earlier to 1968, and, according to CNET, they’re the primary pair of headphones to have ever used an open-back design. Sennheiser not produces the HD 414s, however of their heyday, they have been reportedly some of the bestselling headphones of all time.

Sennheiser’s limited edition HD 25s can be accessible by means of the month of June, after which, they’ll revert to their customary $149.95 value level.