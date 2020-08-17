Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 – Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Pause, Customizable Touch Control and 28-Hour Battery Life – Black (M3IETW2 Black)



Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 delivers exceptional sound quality with superior comfort and craftsmanship. Now you can enjoy Sennheiser’s outstanding stereo sound anywhere and all day thanks to Active Noise Cancellation and an exceptional 7-hour battery life which can be extended to up to 28 hours via the charging case. These next generation premium true wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 1 with AAC and AptX support for superb audio performance Intuitive user features include Transparent Hearing feature for improved situational awareness and Smart Pause so you’ll never miss a beat of your favorite song MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 also offers customizable touch controls and voice assistant compatibility for a truly personal listening experience.

Enjoy unrivalled stereo sound created by Sennheiser’s unique 7mm dynamic audio drivers

Switch off your surroundings and focus on the deep bass the natural mids and the clear treble thanks to Active Noise Cancellation

Experience uninterrupted play time with the new 7-hour battery life that can be extended up to 28 hours with the charging case

In the mood for a movie marathon? With its ergonomic design you can experience unbeatable sound in unbelievable comfort

Control your exceptional sound with customisable touchpad technology built into both earbuds