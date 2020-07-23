Sennheiser HD280PRO Headphone (new model)



The HD 280 PRO is a pair of closed, dynamic stereo headphones that deliver accurate, linear sound reproduction with ambient noise attenuation for critical monitoring applications. Optimum impedance ensures universal compatibility, from home listening to studio monitoring. The space saving design features collapsible, rotating ear cups that are very comfortable to wear, even if used for long periods of time. The ear pads of the HD 280 PRO are made of a synthetic leatherette.

Lightweight and comfortable, ergonomic design, Cord Length 3.3 9.8 feet Coiled

Extended frequency response and warm, natural sound reproduction. Nominal impedance 64 ohm. Sound pressure level (SPL) 113 dB

Around the ear design with padded ear cups Dynamic, closed ear headphones with up to 32 dB attenuation of outside sound. Frequency response (Headphones) 8 25000 Hz

Ear pads, headband padding, and audio cord are easily replaceable, ensuring long life