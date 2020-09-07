Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation – 30-Hour Battery Life, USB-C Fast Charging, Virtual Assistant Button, Foldable – Black



Step up to great wireless sound with the HD 450BT from Sennheiser. Whether relaxing at home or on the go, they offer an exceptional combination of versatility and superior sound. Created by audio specialist Sennheiser to deliver a superior sound experience with deep dynamic bass, they feature active noise cancellation to ensure enjoyment without distraction. Sound quality is assured by the latest wireless technology including Bluetooth 5. 0 and AAC, AptX codec support with AptX Low Latency for perfectly synchronized audio when watching videos. The Sennheiser Smart Control App makes it easy to customize the sound via the equalizer or engage podcast mode for improved intelligibility of speech content. A great companion for travel, the HD 450BT has a superb 30-hour battery life with fast USB-C charging, a Voice Assistant button for Siri and Google Assistant interaction, and a robust folding design for take-anywhere durability.

Bluetooth 5. 0 technology for effortlessly reliable connectivity including AAC and AptX Low Latency codec support

Active noise cancellation for uninterrupted listening pleasure

30-hour battery life with USB-C fast charging

Intuitive controls including Virtual Assistant button for Siri and Google Assistant

Sennheiser App support providing an equalizer, Podcast Mode and Firmware updates

Included components: HD 450BT wireless headphones, Audio cable USB-C charging cable, Carry case, Quick guide & safety guide