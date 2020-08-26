Sennheiser GSP 500 Wired Open Acoustic Gaming Headset, Noise-Cancelling Microphone, Adjustable Headband with Customizable Contact Pressure, Volume Control, PC + Mac + Xbox + PS4, Pro – Black/Red



Product description: Sennheiser’s GSP 500 gaming headset ensures a brilliantly enjoyable gaming experience. With an open acoustic speaker system, it delivers a high-fidelity sound with superb spatiality and realism as well as improved bass response. It also features a noise-cancelling broadcast quality mic that ensures crystal-clear communication with a convenient lift-to-mute feature. Even during long gaming sessions, the GSP 500 has been designed to stay supremely comfortable. Its open, ventilated ear cup design and the soft fabric of its breathable ear pads help keep your ears cool, while advanced ergonomics ensure superior wearing comfort: Besides being incredibly robust, the metal hinge system and adjustable headband make it easy to customize for a perfect fit on a wide range of head sizes and face shapes. The GSP 500 is multi-platform compatible for gaming with PC, Mac, as well as consoles featuring a 3. 5 mm jack input. Pick-up pattern – Bi-directional ECM

SOUNDS DESIGN – German-engineered Sennheiser transducers ensure exceptional audio clarity with superb dynamics and extended bass response.

FLIP-TO-MUTE MIC – a broadcast-quality, noise-cancelling microphone cuts out breathing and background noise with a convenient flip-to-mute feature

ERGONOMIC DESIGN – new headband design features adjustable contact pressure providing a customised fit for every user.

VOLUME CONTROL – intuitive, integrated volume control wheel on the earcup for on-the-fly audio adjustments.

COMPATIBILITY – Compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One and other consoles with 3. 5 mm jack input (some Xbox One controllers may require Xbox One Stereo headset adapter, sold separately).

STAY COOL – The suede-like ear pad material keeps the ears cool and does not stick to the skin, no matter the lenth of the gaming session.

