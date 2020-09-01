Sennheiser brings its top-notch sound quality to less expensive true wireless earbuds

Sennheiser is today introducing a lower-cost set of true wireless earbuds that slot in below the company’s flagship Momentum True Wireless 2. At $199.95, the new “CX 400BT True Wireless” — so much for simple names, eh Sennheiser? — aim to retain the strong sound quality of the pricier set, though you’re losing out on active noise cancellation.

The CX 400BT True Wireless are not what you’d call subtle. They come in either black or white, but there’s no getting around how big they look in the ear no matter which finish you choose. There’s been a trend recently of companies progressing towards more discreet true wireless earbud designs, but Sennheiser obviously isn’t going in that direction.

Image: Sennheiser

I don’t know whether it’s because the company needs more space for audio components or is just making a stylistic choice, but there’s no missing these things. At least the bigger look should mean you’ll have an easier time using the tap controls on each side, which can be customized using Sennheiser’s app.

Inside the CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds are the same 7-millimeter drivers that power the True Momentum Wireless 2s. “This bespoke acoustic system…