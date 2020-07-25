Seniors use sewing skills to get crafty making masks for veterans in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla.– There is a group of retired girls living in a Pinellas County Recreational Vehicle park who have actually formed their own assembly line when it comes to making masks.

They call themselves the Crafty Ladies of Sherwood Forrest Recreational VehicleResort They are making numerous masks a week, and due to the fact that the bulk of them go to our veterans, patriotism is a huge offer.

The red, white and blue runs deep not simply in their material however their spirit.

“I feel helpless with what’s going on with the Covid and this is my tiny little way of contributing,” stated Micheal Barsi.

Barsi is among more than a lots locals who belong to the group. Most of them have 2 main points in typical, they are experienced with a sewing maker and belong to a military household.

For the previous 6 years, the Crafty Ladies have actually been making quilts for the Service Source company, VeteransMall However, when the pandemic hit, they moved their needle and thread to make masks for veterans.

“They had to sacrifice and people who had to sacrifice I want to help as much as I can,” stated Nancy Barandon.

The Crafty Ladies stated the very best part is the friendship, interacting on a job that might conserve lives.

“It does make us feel good to see people using them,” stated Jeannie Powell.