Senior Trump aide apologizes after promoting video of chainsaw-wielding man yelling racial slur

Originally posted on Friday, the video shows a man wearing a red sweatshirt and dark cap while approaching apparent protesters along with his running chainsaw. “Move! Go home!” the man could be heard yelling. As that he approached people in front of a store, he tells them: “Don’t let those f—–g n—–s fool you!”

Edson Grim of Allen, Texas, did actually post the initial video but Schlapp retweeted it from an account called “LATINO TOWNHALL.” “That’s how to do it,” the tweet reads. It embeds yet another post by having an account touting the chainsaw-wielding man. “I’d want this guy with me in a ride or die moment,” @texan_maga tweeted. He added: “Mexican business owners know what’s up.”

Schlapp’s retweet remained in place as of Saturday evening but was in the course of time removed.

Politico reported that after it contacted Schlapp, she retweeted another post with a version of the video that muted the slur. That tweet has been deleted. Schlapp did not straight away respond to Fox News’ obtain comment.

Schlapp is just a prominent figure in the conservative movement as her husband, Matt, serves because the head of the organization that organizes the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annually. She previously served because the White House Director of Strategic Communications but left in 2019 to work with the president’s re-election campaign.

The incident will probably pour fuel onto an already raging fire surrounding race relations. For over a week, U.S. cities have seen both peaceful protests and violent riots in response to the death of George Floyd — an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Schlapp’s retweet came at a difficult time for the president and his administration as he faced criticism from both left and right over his reaction to ongoing protests.

Many have accused Trump of racism, recently including two top officials in New Zealand’s government. Trump has defended himself by touting accomplishments that benefited the African American community. Earlier this week, tensions flared as Trump said that he threatened to deploy the military in order to suppress violent activity in cities where he thought officials weren’t doing enough to combat it themselves.

A medical examiner classified Floyd’s death as a homicide and released the full autopsy report on Wednesday.

The report listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under “other significant conditions” although not under “cause of death.” The full report’s footnotes noted that signs of fentanyl toxicity can include “severe respiratory depression” and seizures.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday upgraded charges against the officer, Derek Chauvin, to 2nd-degree murder, and also charged the three other officers on the scene with aiding and abetting.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump earlier decried the state autopsy — as described in the initial complaint against Chauvin — for ruling out asphyxia. An autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family figured he died of asphyxiation due to neck and straight back compression.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.