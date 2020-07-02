Senior Open to return to Sunningdale in 2021 after cancellation of this year’s event | Golf News





Bernhard Langer will hold onto the Senior Open trophy for an extra year

The Senior Open has officially been cancelled for 2020, with Sunningdale now hosting the tournament in July next year.

The Championship was scheduled to be played over the historic Old Course later this month, but organisers announced in April it had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Langer claimed the title for the fourth time this past year

The R&A and the Staysure Tour have now confirmed The Senior Open won’t take place this year, the very first time since the inaugural playing of the tournament in 1987 that it has had to be cancelled.

The news comes just a fourteen days after the Staysure Tour announced its entire 2020 season was abandoned due to the “complexities of staging events across multiple territories”.

Staysure Tour head, Mark Aspland, said: “The decision to cancel The Senior Open Presented by Rolex was exceptionally difficult, however we would like to thank all of our stakeholders and fans that continue to support us during these extraordinary times.

The entire Staysure Tour season has also been cancelled

“We are delighted that we will return to Sunningdale in 2021 for this prestigious championship alongside our valued partners at Rolex, who continue to provide unwavering support for our game, and we will be communicating directly with all ticket-holders in the coming days.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director – Championships for The R&A, added: “The Senior Open moved from strength to strength in modern times and we’re deeply disappointed to have to cancel this year’s championship.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

“We are delighted to confirm both the date and venue for the 2021 championship, however, and we look forward even more to returning to Sunningdale for what promises to be yet another exciting edition of this prestigious event.”

The Senior Open will now be played from July 22-25, 2021. Tickets and hospitality packages for this year’s cancelled event will soon be transferred to next year, with The R&A and Staysure Tour offering full refunds for those who are not able or unwilling to attend next July.