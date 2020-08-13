Senior Muslim Brotherhood official dies in Egypt jail – Middle East Monitor

Prominent Muslim Brotherhood leader, Essam El-Erian, passed away today in the infamous Scorpion Prison, south of Cairo, at the age of 66, according to a number of sources.

Local media, consisting of Al-Youm Al-Sabe’ and El-Watan papers, reported that El-Erian passed away after suffering a cardiovascular disease in his jail cell in Tora Prison– which is likewise called Scorpion Prison.

The BBC priced quote El-Erian’s attorney, whose name was not discussed, stating authorities notified him his customer had actually passed away of natural causes.

The attorney discussed that he and El-Erian’s household have actually not had the ability to visit him for about 6 months, after the authorities suspended jail sees presumably as a safety measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

El-Erian served in numerous positions in the now disallowed Muslim Brotherhood consisting of being the vice chairman of the group’s political wing– the Freedom and Justice Party, prior to he was jailed following the military coup versus President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.

He was sentenced to a number of life sentences in the years following the topple ofMorsi Human rights organisations have actually verified that all the charges versus him were politicised and are a method of retaliation versus previous authorities who contradicted …